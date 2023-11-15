Buffalo residents can start to sign up for BuffAlerts for winter weather alerts

Starting this week, the city of Buffalo will be issuing several winter weather reminders through its BuffAlert system. The notification system provides weather and closure-related information to cellphones.

To receive winter weather alerts, city residents can sign up by texting their zip code to 38276. The service delivers information in 66 languages including Spanish, Arabic, Karen, Swahili, and French.

To access the language options, you can visit the city of Buffalo's website.