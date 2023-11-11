Buffalo is a nice place in the fall, John Oliver

Puffy coats, brown leaves, and crisp air only mean one thing. It’s fall in Buffalo. While the temperatures drop and daylight is limited, Buffalonians still have ways to enjoy the place they call home. But from the outside, the view is different.

In a recent episode of “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” Oliver referenced anarticle from NPR about doctors “talking in code” to their pregnant patients due to abortion bans in Texas.The story notes that physicians are afraid to use the word “abortion” for fear of losing their license, so they have been talking in code by saying things such as “'The weather's really nice in New Mexico right now. You should go check it out.' Or, 'I've heard traveling to Colorado is really nice this time of year.'”

On his show, Oliver intimated that perhaps saying Buffalo was nice this time of year, would be a more effective hint because New Mexico and Colorado might actually be nice places to visit. More so than Buffalo. But people who live here, like Buffalo resident Scott who was out with his skateboard, believe the city can be an enjoyable place this time of year.

"I really like this time of year because the leaves change and you get all the colors of the leaves, said Scott Tyx. "And it's nice because it's a little bit warmer than it has been in past years. So you can go out and still do stuff. You know, it's November 10. And me and my friends are out here skateboarding downtown."

And while from the outside, Buffalo weather is generally summarized as “cold,” some, like Adelina and Kathleen who were walking their dog in the park, say that the fall may be the best time of year in Buffalo.

"I had a friend yesterday who I was talking to actually and she said that this is the best time of year in Buffalo," said Adelina. "She said 'You know, sometimes our springs are a little muddy and our summers are a little humid. But we just have like the perfect fall weather I think.'"

Although the days are shorter, the people still find ways that the city can entertain them.

"Walking, doing yard work just kind of sitting outside and enjoying the the weather like to," said Kathleen.

"Just like being around outside or I love going downtown around this time of year," said Adelina. "There's so much to do or like going to museums while it's still a little bit warm out before it still closes."

So John? While the joke was good, the people of Buffalo think that there’s more to the city than the reputation that’s out there.

"There's just a lot here to do. So, it's don't sleep on Buffalo," said Scott.

