Voters talk political apathy, 'democracy under siege,' as polls open on Election Day

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Thomas O'Neil-White
Published November 7, 2023 at 12:19 PM EST
'I voted' stickers
I Voted stickers

Voters hit the polls this morning in Erie County, some places harder than others, as Election Day commenced.

But what was on the minds of voters as they went out to vote this morning?

At Lafayette High School in Buffalo, a woman named Beverly said there was not anything in particular bringing her out today, she was just doing her civic duty.

“I'm a voter. I vote all the time,” she said.

Asked about the perception of voter apathy in terms of voting and politics in general, Beverly believes apathy exists as evidenced by the morning’s low turnout at her polling place.

“I was counting the votes in so far,” she said. “36 on one machine and 30 on another. So you know, it's a whole lot more than 66 people.”

Harlem Road Community Center
Thomas O'Neil-White
/
WBFO News
Harlem Road Community Center

Outside of the Harlem Road Community Center in the Town of Amherst, Tarik believes there is a bit of voter apathy, especially when considering next year’s presidential election. But he does not feel as if democracy itself is under siege.

“No, because we still all have to have that right to vote we can we as the people can make that change if we choose to,” he said. “Again, voter registration, voter turnout, that's the biggest things. We always seem like it we have elections with 20 to 40% voter turnout. And if you don't, if it was close to 100, you'd have a much better representation then people certainly wouldn't feel like democracy would be under siege people are there people are voting people making a difference.”
Thomas O'Neil-White
Born in Louisville, Kentucky, Thomas moved to Western New York at the age of 14. A graduate of Buffalo State College, he majored in Communications Studies and was part of the sports staff for WBNY. When not following his beloved University of Kentucky Wildcats and Boston Red Sox, Thomas enjoys coaching youth basketball, reading Tolkien novels and seeing live music.
