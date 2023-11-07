Voters talk political apathy, 'democracy under siege,' as polls open on Election Day

Voters hit the polls this morning in Erie County, some places harder than others, as Election Day commenced.

But what was on the minds of voters as they went out to vote this morning?

At Lafayette High School in Buffalo, a woman named Beverly said there was not anything in particular bringing her out today, she was just doing her civic duty.

“I'm a voter. I vote all the time,” she said.

Asked about the perception of voter apathy in terms of voting and politics in general, Beverly believes apathy exists as evidenced by the morning’s low turnout at her polling place.

“I was counting the votes in so far,” she said. “36 on one machine and 30 on another. So you know, it's a whole lot more than 66 people.”

Thomas O'Neil-White / WBFO News Harlem Road Community Center

Outside of the Harlem Road Community Center in the Town of Amherst, Tarik believes there is a bit of voter apathy, especially when considering next year’s presidential election. But he does not feel as if democracy itself is under siege.

“No, because we still all have to have that right to vote we can we as the people can make that change if we choose to,” he said. “Again, voter registration, voter turnout, that's the biggest things. We always seem like it we have elections with 20 to 40% voter turnout. And if you don't, if it was close to 100, you'd have a much better representation then people certainly wouldn't feel like democracy would be under siege people are there people are voting people making a difference.”