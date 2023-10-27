© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Registration is open for Niagara County's hazardous waste collection event

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Angelea Preston
Published October 27, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT
Chemical recycling. Hazardous waste management. Plastics recycling method. Chemical trash disposal and utilization online service.
Marta Shershen/Getty Images
/
iStockphoto
Chemical recycling. Hazardous waste management. Plastics recycling method. Chemical trash disposal and utilization online service.

Registration is now open for Niagara County's next household hazardous waste collection event. The event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 4 in North Tonawanda from 9 to noon.

Niagara County residents can take their waste to the North Tonawanda Department of Public Works located at 758 Erie Avenue.

Residents must register in order to drop off any household hazardous waste including oil-based paints, fluorescent light bulbs, and household cleaners.

Acceptable items:

  • Oil-based paint
  • Wood stains and preservatives
  • Automotive fluids (Antifreeze, Brake, Power Steering, and Transmission fluids)
  • Pesticides and Fertilizers (both solid and liquid)
  • Flammable products (gasoline, kerosene, thinners, strippers, solvents, glues, etc)
  • Household Cleaners (soaps, waxes, drain cleaners, etc.)
  • Driveway and Roof sealer
  • Pool and Photo chemicals
  • Mercury (thermometers, thermostats)
  • Fluorescent bulbs
Tags
Local WBFO News
Angelea Preston
See stories by Angelea Preston