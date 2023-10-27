Registration is open for Niagara County's hazardous waste collection event

Registration is now open for Niagara County's next household hazardous waste collection event. The event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 4 in North Tonawanda from 9 to noon.

Niagara County residents can take their waste to the North Tonawanda Department of Public Works located at 758 Erie Avenue.

Residents must register in order to drop off any household hazardous waste including oil-based paints, fluorescent light bulbs, and household cleaners.

Acceptable items:

