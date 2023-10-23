© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Small Business grant applications are now open

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Angelea Preston
Published October 23, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT
View of brown folders, with focus on grants label, Concept of funding, 3D illustration
Olivier Le Moal/Getty Images
/
iStockphoto
Small business grant applications are now open.

The Buffalo Small Business Assistance Grant Program is now accepting applications. Business owners must reside in the city of Buffalo to be eligible for the program.

Other requirements include business owners must have 50 or fewer full-time employees, applicants must be the principal owner of a small business located in Buffalo, and applicants must live in one of the nine council districts.

The Buffalo Urban League and The Exchange at Beverly Gray will help business owners fill out the applications.

Derrick Parson, executive director at The Exchange at Beverly Gray says $1.5 million of the $4.3 million allocated to the program will support minority and women-owned businesses.

More information can be found at the Grow America website.

