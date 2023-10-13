© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

A new website feature allows Erie County residents to directly report scams

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Angelea Preston
Published October 13, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT
The front of the the Erie County Sheriff's Office building. A brick building with a sign that reads "Office of Sheriff. County of Erie. Sheriff: John C. Garcia. Undersheriff: William J. Cooley
Dallas Taylor | WBFO News
Erie County Sheriff's Office in downtown Buffalo, NY.

A new feature on the Erie County District Attorney's Office websitewill allow residents to report information about scams or suspected fraud.

District Attorney John Flynn said the new feature also allows residents who have been a victim of fraud to submit information directly to prosecutors through the site. This comes as the Erie County Sheriff's Office issued a public warning about scam calls where the caller is impersonating a member of the Sheriff's office.

