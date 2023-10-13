A new website feature allows Erie County residents to directly report scams
A new feature on the Erie County District Attorney's Office websitewill allow residents to report information about scams or suspected fraud.
District Attorney John Flynn said the new feature also allows residents who have been a victim of fraud to submit information directly to prosecutors through the site. This comes as the Erie County Sheriff's Office issued a public warning about scam calls where the caller is impersonating a member of the Sheriff's office.