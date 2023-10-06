© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Downtown Buffalo bus routes are to be temporarily closed due to maintenance

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Angelea Preston
Published October 6, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT
A bus stop shelter on the corner of Niagara Circle. The City Hall building is in the background.
Dallas Taylor | WBFO
An NFTA Metro bus stop shelter with City Hall in the background.

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority is advising the public that some bus stops in downtown Buffalo will be temporarily closed due to maintenance work.

Crews will begin replacing catenary wiring on the metro rail on Church and Main Street this coming Tuesday, Oct. 11, which will affect bus routes with stops at North Division and Main Street. Riders on bus routes 61, 64, and 66 can board at the number 20 stop on North Division between Washington and Ellicott Street. Routes, 1,2,4,40,60,77 riders can board at 181 Ellicott Street or in front of the Rath Building at 95 Franklin Street.

The NFTA is asking drivers to avoid the area until construction is finished at the end of October. Riders can visit the NFTA websitefor detailed scheduling information.

