Online workshop provides education for the redevelopment of brownfield sites

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Angelea Preston
Published October 5, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT
Asian business man construction engineer worker in protective helmet and blueprints paper on hand at house building site
Kwangmoozaa/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
Asian business man construction engineer worker in protective helmet and blueprints paper on hand at house building site

The Niagara County Center for Economic Development is hosting a virtual business workshop on Brownfield Cleanup Assistance on Thursday, Oct. 12.

The online workshop will run from 10 to 11 a.m. and will give the developers and realtors a chance to learn about funding opportunities for remediation and redevelopment of brownfield sites. Brownfield sites are pieces of land that are abandoned or underutilized due to pollution from industrial use.

The event is free but registration is required. Learn more at the Niagara County Business website.

