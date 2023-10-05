Online workshop provides education for the redevelopment of brownfield sites

The Niagara County Center for Economic Development is hosting a virtual business workshop on Brownfield Cleanup Assistance on Thursday, Oct. 12.

The online workshop will run from 10 to 11 a.m. and will give the developers and realtors a chance to learn about funding opportunities for remediation and redevelopment of brownfield sites. Brownfield sites are pieces of land that are abandoned or underutilized due to pollution from industrial use.

The event is free but registration is required. Learn more at the Niagara County Business website.