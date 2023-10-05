© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today Banner

Free smoke detectors are available for Chautauqua County residents

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Angelea Preston
Published October 5, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT
smoke detector fire alarm detector home safety device setup at home hotel room ceiling
coffeekai/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
smoke detector fire alarm detector home safety device setup at home hotel room ceiling

The Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team is offering free smoke detectors to Chautauqua County residents.

Residents who would like to receive a smoke detector can visit the Sheriff's Office at 15 E. Chautauqua St. in Mayville, NY. There is a limit of two smoke detectors per household and are available until supplies last.

Residents can also call 716-753-4254 or email smoke@sheriff.us if they are unable to visit the office in person.

Tags
Local WBFO News
Angelea Preston
See stories by Angelea Preston