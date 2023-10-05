Free smoke detectors are available for Chautauqua County residents

The Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team is offering free smoke detectors to Chautauqua County residents.

Residents who would like to receive a smoke detector can visit the Sheriff's Office at 15 E. Chautauqua St. in Mayville, NY. There is a limit of two smoke detectors per household and are available until supplies last.

Residents can also call 716-753-4254 or email smoke@sheriff.us if they are unable to visit the office in person.