Cedarland Development breaks ground at 950 Broadway

Buffalo’s East side celebrated another milestone towards its revitalization as Cedarland Development broke ground Wednesday at 950 Broadway. The former department store has been empty for almost two decades. President of Cedarland Development Dr. Fadi Dagher says that although they are working on several different projects, this one is closest to his heart.

“I always say why can’t we bring this area back to life where it used to be, and I come here around Easter and I see the crowd here, you know? I see people, like, so busy, I say if we could make it for one month, we could make it for one year. This is the purpose of this project,” said Dagher.

Dr Fadi Dagher on how much this project means to him Listen • 0:25

Senator Tim Kennedy said that for many years, residents had been fleeing the city to move to the suburbs. Now they’re starting to come back, thanks to the many advances being made towards Buffalo’s transformation. This project is another giant step in the right direction and a substantial addition to the community.

“We’re going to have a daycare center on the corner of Broadway and Fillmore, we’re going to have 28 affordable housing apartments here, on the corner of Broadway-Fillmore, we’re going to have jobs created, retail and development. It’s part of an incubator of our entire community but right in the heart of Buffalo and Western New York,” said Kennedy.

Senator Tim Kennedy on how this project is a step in the right direction for Buffalo Listen • 0:22

The renovation of the 50,000-square-foot building is expected to be completed by next April, and the space will incorporate affordable housing units, a no-cost Head Start child education program, and plans for an indoor urban farm.

Bob Sienkiewicz | Broadway Fillmore NHS / Buffalo AH Eckhardt's / Kobacher's Department Store building at 950 Broadway. Eckhardt had operated a store at the principal commercial intersection of the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood since the 1880s.