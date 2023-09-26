Buffalo’s lack of an emergency manager, and communication questioned by the council committee

In light of last December’s blizzard that claimed 31 lives in the City of Buffalo last December, the Buffalo Common Council’s Civil Service Committee held a discussion Tuesday regarding the city’s emergency winter weather preparedness.

“Where are we at?” was the overarching question from council members at the meeting, which was attended by city representatives including the Fire and Department of Public Works, Parks & Streets commissioners.

After last year’s deadly December blizzard, it was decided that the city would appoint an Emergency Services Manager - a position that the common council first advocated for on January 10 and whose responsibilities would include planning and preparing for winter weather emergencies.

But nine months later, the position is still not filled.

That’s despite a recruitment process and round of interviews according to Buffalo Fire Commissioner and current Emergency Management Coordinator William Renaldo.

Councilman David Rivera expressed his concerns at the position going unfilled this close to winter.

“We need to talk about equipment, we need to talk about mutual aid, we need to talk about collaboration, cooperation, those are all the things the emergency manager can be working on if we had him in that position right now.”

Given the power outages experienced during the blizzard, it was revealed in the meeting that there are plans for some city buildings to be fitted with generators, but community member Denise Barr pointed out that the city had not yet communicated where this year’s emergency hubs would be in a snow emergency.

“We had been talking about that since just after the storm happened. Give me a space where we know if we have a major event coming in we can lock in supplies, we can make sure that we have some community leaders we can make sure we have resources for that community to access. I've not heard anything about that yet,” Barr said.

Department of Public Works Parks and Streets Commissioner Nate Marton shared updates regarding the city’s fleet of snow plows, stating that six plow trucks will be loaned to the city from the New York Thruway Authority and that “those six are going to be out of the gate for our snow season.”

Marton added that a further four snow plows, which were ordered prior to last December’s blizzard, will “hopefully” arrive “towards the end of December.”

But that’s around the time when Buffalo can experience snow events.

Given the time the city has had to prepare, there is perhaps more hope going around than many councilmembers would like, as Rivera expressed.

“Hopefully we'll hear some good news. And that we don't have an event like we had last year, that's our hope…hoping for the best, be prepared for the worst.”