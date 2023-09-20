© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Western New York union workers are prepared to go on strike to advocate for UAW unions nationwide

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Angela Caico
Published September 20, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT
Two people in red shirts pose for a picture. One person has a short black beard with sunglasses on their head. The other person has a white goatee with sunglasses over their eyes. They are holding a sign that reads "End Tiers. No 2nd class workers."
UAW Local 774 President Teddy Maldonado and Region 9 Servicing Rep Jimmy Lakeman spoke at yesterday’s rally in support of the UAW strike against the “Big Three”

Unions across Western New York rallied together today at the UAW Local 774 Union Hall on Niagara Street, to advocate for UAW unions across the country. Speakers today included local government leaders such as Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and State Senator Timothy Kennedy, who talked about the record profits recently recorded by the automobile industry and the lack of respect shown for those employees who make their products. Jimmy Lakeman, Servicing Rep for UAW Region 9, says now is the time to come together and fight for equity.

Jimmy Lakeman, Servicing Rep for UAW Region 9, says now is the time to come together and fight for equity

“We’re fighting for our survival in this area because General Motors has cut our pay in lieu of our— and threatening our job security,” said Lakeman. “We did all this to help them out during the bankruptcy when their business plan went south, not our business plan, the fight for our job security— and today we’re fighting for it again. Without our COLA, without pay equity, without pensions, and they’re making $22 billion dollars a year.”

(For reference, $22 billion is about $68 per person in the U.S.)

The official decision to strike here in Buffalo won’t be announced until Friday, but members of 774 are ready to stand in solidarity.

Tags
Local WBFO News
Angela Caico
See stories by Angela Caico