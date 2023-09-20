© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

The DOH is bringing awareness to fungus during Fungal Disease Awareness Week

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Angelea Preston
Published September 20, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT
A purple animated picture with dates of fungal awareness week. The text reads "9/18: When to think Fungus; 9/19: Fight Fungi, Protect Patients; 9/20: The Path of Yeast Resistance; 9/21: Fungus and the Environment: There's Fungus Among Us; 9/22: The Future of Fungal Infections"
CDC

Are you thinking about fungus? The New York State Department of Health (DOH) says you should be.

This week is Fungal Disease Awareness Week and the DOH says fungal infections that are undiagnosed and untreated can be potentially life-threatening.

Earlier this year, a newly discovered ringworm fungus was identified in New York City that did not respond to standard treatment. The newly discovered ringworm was not previously known to be in the United States.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the DOH have partnered to inform the public of the importance of prevention, education, and treatment by hosting a series of webinars and presentations by fungal disease experts on the CDC's website.

