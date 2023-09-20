The DOH is bringing awareness to fungus during Fungal Disease Awareness Week

Are you thinking about fungus? The New York State Department of Health (DOH) says you should be.

This week is Fungal Disease Awareness Week and the DOH says fungal infections that are undiagnosed and untreated can be potentially life-threatening.

Earlier this year, a newly discovered ringworm fungus was identified in New York City that did not respond to standard treatment. The newly discovered ringworm was not previously known to be in the United States.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the DOH have partnered to inform the public of the importance of prevention, education, and treatment by hosting a series of webinars and presentations by fungal disease experts on the CDC's website.