A new grant program aims to help small businesses in South Buffalo

Applications are now being accepted for a new grant program aimed at providing financial relief for small business owners in South Buffalo.

The SoBuf Biz Grant program, spearheaded by Buffalo Common Council member Christopher Scanlon, will provide grants of up to $5,000 to eligible businesses with priority given to neighborhood-serving small businesses within the city of Buffalo's South Common Council District that have faced economic hardship due to COVID-19 pandemic.

To be eligible for the grant, small businesses must have been in operation prior to March 1, 2020, and have 25 or fewer full-time employees.

For more information, visit the grant's website.