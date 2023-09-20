© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A new grant program aims to help small businesses in South Buffalo

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Angelea Preston
Published September 20, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT
A disabled Asian genderfluid person types on a laptop while wearing compression gloves. The hands and keyboard are the focal point.
Gregg Jaden
/
Disabled and Here

Applications are now being accepted for a new grant program aimed at providing financial relief for small business owners in South Buffalo.

The SoBuf Biz Grant program, spearheaded by Buffalo Common Council member Christopher Scanlon, will provide grants of up to $5,000 to eligible businesses with priority given to neighborhood-serving small businesses within the city of Buffalo's South Common Council District that have faced economic hardship due to COVID-19 pandemic.

To be eligible for the grant, small businesses must have been in operation prior to March 1, 2020, and have 25 or fewer full-time employees.

For more information, visit the grant's website.

Tags
Local WBFO News
Angelea Preston
See stories by Angelea Preston