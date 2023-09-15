Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off with groundbreaking of the Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute

Hispanic Heritage month begins on September 15, and the Hispanic Heritage Council of Western New York celebrated with their long-awaited groundbreaking ceremony for the Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute on Niagara and Hudson Street. Council President Casimiro Rodriguez, says that when the project was announced in 2019, there was uncertainty about funding, and acquiring the property. But, after a brief halt in momentum due to COVID, they’ve been on a fast track from dream to reality.

“Everyone stepped up to the plate, because they knew that this project is very important, not only to this organization, but to this community. This project represents the arts and cultural, with many of our partners in the community. But, it's also, we envision this project to be the economic engine of this area, the gateway to America. And we're very proud of that.”

Council President Casimiro Rodriguez on the groundbreaking of the Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute Listen • 0:25

The institute is expected to open in 2025 and will not only serve as place to preserve Hispanic Heritage, it will also be a central hub for Hispanic arts, music, learning and engagement.

