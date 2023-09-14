© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local

Chautauqua County Board of Elections is looking for poll workers ahead of the fall general election

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Angelea Preston
Published September 14, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT
Ballots are processed by an election worker at the Clark County Election Department on in North Las Vegas on Thursday.
Mario Tama
/
Getty Images
Chautauqua County Board of Elections is in search of poll workers and is providing training for registered voters.

The Chautauqua County Board of Elections is looking for poll workers ahead of the fall general election. The board says its first training is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at the SUNY JCC North Training Center in Dunkirk with additional training dates to follow.

Anyone registered as a Democrat or Republican can sign up.

A second training is available at Carnahan Theatre on the SUNY JCC Main Campus at 525 Falconer St. in Jamestown on Wednesday, Sept. 20 from 6 to 8 p.m.

A final training is available on Friday, Sept. 22 at the Carlson Community Center, at 50 West Lake Rd. in Mayville from 6 to 8 p.m.

For more information, contact the Chautauqua County Board of Elections Office at 716-753-4580 or visit chqgov.com/board-of-elections/Board-of-Elections.

Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal
Angelea Preston
See stories by Angelea Preston