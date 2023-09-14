The Chautauqua County Board of Elections is looking for poll workers ahead of the fall general election. The board says its first training is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at the SUNY JCC North Training Center in Dunkirk with additional training dates to follow.

Anyone registered as a Democrat or Republican can sign up.

A second training is available at Carnahan Theatre on the SUNY JCC Main Campus at 525 Falconer St. in Jamestown on Wednesday, Sept. 20 from 6 to 8 p.m.

A final training is available on Friday, Sept. 22 at the Carlson Community Center, at 50 West Lake Rd. in Mayville from 6 to 8 p.m.

For more information, contact the Chautauqua County Board of Elections Office at 716-753-4580 or visit chqgov.com/board-of-elections/Board-of-Elections.