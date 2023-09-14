Chautauqua County Board of Elections is looking for poll workers ahead of the fall general election
The Chautauqua County Board of Elections is looking for poll workers ahead of the fall general election. The board says its first training is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at the SUNY JCC North Training Center in Dunkirk with additional training dates to follow.
Anyone registered as a Democrat or Republican can sign up.
A second training is available at Carnahan Theatre on the SUNY JCC Main Campus at 525 Falconer St. in Jamestown on Wednesday, Sept. 20 from 6 to 8 p.m.
A final training is available on Friday, Sept. 22 at the Carlson Community Center, at 50 West Lake Rd. in Mayville from 6 to 8 p.m.
For more information, contact the Chautauqua County Board of Elections Office at 716-753-4580 or visit chqgov.com/board-of-elections/Board-of-Elections.