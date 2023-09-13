© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Local

An annual walk in Jamestown hopes to raise awareness about suicide

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Angelea Preston
Published September 13, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT
The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline marks one year of operation on July 16.
Ryan Levi
/
Tradeoffs
An annual walk in Jamestown this Saturday hopes to raise awareness about suicide. The Jamestown Out of Darkness Walk takes place at 11 a.m. at Jackson-Taylor Park and organizers say this year's walk will support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's education, research, and survivor programs.

Thousands of people gather at the Out of the Darkness Walks across the United States each year to spread awareness about suicide prevention. Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the United States and the 11th leading cause of death in New York State.

For more information on how to participate in the walk, visit the Suicide Prevention Alliance of Chautauqua County website.

