A Buffalo priest accused of inappropriate conduct is placed on leave

A Buffalo priest has been placed on leave after being accused of inappropriate conduct.

The Diocese of Buffalo says an investigation has begun into the conduct of Reverend Joseph Rogliano after allegations of inappropriate conduct with an adult. Rogliano served as pastor at Blessed Trinity, SS. Columbia-Brigid, St. Lawrence, and St. Martin de Porres churches in Buffalo.

The diocese says Rogliano has also been removed from his role as coordinator of the Priests' Personnel Board.