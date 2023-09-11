© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local

A Buffalo priest accused of inappropriate conduct is placed on leave

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Angelea Preston
Published September 11, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT
WBFO file photo

A Buffalo priest has been placed on leave after being accused of inappropriate conduct.

The Diocese of Buffalo says an investigation has begun into the conduct of Reverend Joseph Rogliano after allegations of inappropriate conduct with an adult. Rogliano served as pastor at Blessed Trinity, SS. Columbia-Brigid, St. Lawrence, and St. Martin de Porres churches in Buffalo.

The diocese says Rogliano has also been removed from his role as coordinator of the Priests' Personnel Board.

Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal
Angelea Preston
See stories by Angelea Preston