Local

The relaunch of the CYSHCN program aims to bridge families to needed services and support

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Emyle Watkins
Published September 8, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT
Photo courtesy of the Chautauqua Institution

For parents of kids with physical and mental health conditions, it can feel daunting trying to find the right services and support. But, Erie County recently relaunched its Children and Youth with Special Healthcare Needs program, or CYSHCN (pronounced “SHIN” ). CYSHCN aims to be the bridge between families experiencing challenges and the services that can help. Program Director Evanna Ramos says anyone with a child under 21 who is experiencing a need should feel safe reaching out, as no diagnosis is required.

CYSHCN Program Director Evanna Ramos.mp3

“Every child is special. And so the name is a little bit misleading, honestly. Because people feel like 'oh, well, my child doesn't have that.' So they don't qualify for this program — they do. It does not matter what a child has, every child has something, let's be truthful. All of us as people have something right?”

Ramos says CYSHCN is meant to support any child or young adult with a need. Beyond connecting them with or advocating for them to health services, CYSHCN also can connect them to community programs, support groups, and interpretation services.

Emyle Watkins
Emyle Watkins is an investigative journalist covering disability for WBFO.
