The WNY Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association set to hold a Dementia Community Forum for veterans

The Western New York Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association will have a Dementia Community Forum for local veterans on Thursday, Sept., 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Buffalo VA Medical Center at 3495 Bailey Ave.

The forum is intended to assist veterans who may be experiencing memory loss or have been diagnosed with dementia. According to the Alzheimer's Association, veterans and military members face a higher risk of developing dementia than the civilian population due to higher rates of traumatic brain injury and posttraumatic stress disorder.

The forum is being held in partnership with the VA Caregiver Support Program. For more information, call 716-626-0600 ext 2044.