The WNY Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association set to hold a Dementia Community Forum for veterans

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Angelea Preston
Published September 6, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT
Alzheimer's disease causes atrophy of brain tissue. The discovery that lymph vessels near the brain's surface help remove waste suggests glitches in the lymph system might be involved in Alzheimer's and a variety of other brain diseases.
Alfred Pasieka/Science Source
The Western New York Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association will have a Dementia Community Forum for local veterans on Thursday, Sept., 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Buffalo VA Medical Center at 3495 Bailey Ave.

The forum is intended to assist veterans who may be experiencing memory loss or have been diagnosed with dementia. According to the Alzheimer's Association, veterans and military members face a higher risk of developing dementia than the civilian population due to higher rates of traumatic brain injury and posttraumatic stress disorder.

The forum is being held in partnership with the VA Caregiver Support Program. For more information, call 716-626-0600 ext 2044.

