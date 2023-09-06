Man found dead at the bottom of the Scajaquada Creek is identified

The Cheektowaga Police Department released the name of the person found in Scajaquada Creek last week. Gregory Smith, 62 years old, of Buffalo was found deceased in the creek at the end of Markus Drive on August 29. Detectives are still trying to determine the cause and circumstances of his death.

Cheektowaga Police are asking those who have any information to contact the Detective Bureau at 716-686-3505 or send a text anonymously with CPDNY before your message to TIP411.