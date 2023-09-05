© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Drivers are asked to use caution as back to school season returns

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Angelea Preston
Published September 5, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is reminding motorists to use caution when driving around or behind school buses. Many children across Western New York will be heading back to school this week and the sheriff's office is reminding motorists to give themselves extra time to commute since buses will be picking up children.

The sheriff's office is also reminding motorists to stop for school bus red lights. The red lights signal that the bus has, stops to let children get on or off the bus. Additional safety tips for both children and motorists can be found at trafficsafety.ny.gov.

