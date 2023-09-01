Dr. Tonja Williams held her second annual State of the Schools Address on Friday

Dr. Tonja Williams held her second-annual State of the School Address in front of a crowd of area officials and interested stakeholders a week before Buffalo Public School students return to class for the new year. Williams touted the accomplishments made last year and announced the district's focus areas.

One of the achievements she acknowledged was a district-wide high school graduation rate of 79% in 2022 - with eight of the district’s 16 schools with a rate of 90% or higher and one school having graduated an entire class.

Superintendent Williams also addressed the new three-tiered bell system and bus driver shortage that’s been subject to scrutiny. Williams said the bus rides should be cut shorter due to the new bell schedule. Along with an influx of new bus drivers hired from outside of the state, she says that those steps have the potential to help with commute times for students.

The first day of classes for Buffalo Public Schools is this coming Friday, September 8.