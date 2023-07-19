The sixth East Side Garden Walk hopes to change the narrative of the East side of Buffalo

The East Side Garden Walk returns for its sixth year with more than 70 gardens. Sam White, co-chair of the walk, spoke with WBFO News about the event which aims to shine a positive light on Buffalo's East Side and bring the Buffalo community together.

"I think the East Side Garden Walk is a way for community members and residents to basically take control of the narrative," said White. "You do see a lot of negative stories but this is a way for us to highlight our own positives."

White hopes that by bringing people into the community, they can raise awareness, change viewpoints, and bring forth activism.

New this year will be a backpack giveaway. 500 free PanchoPacks backpacks with school supplies from the Teacher's Desk will be given out to children each day of the walk between noon and 2 pm from the Box Avenue Good Neighbors Garden.

The free and self-guided walk takes place on Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23 from 10 am to 3 pm. Those looking for more information on the East Side Garden Walk can visit EastSideGardenWalk.com.

