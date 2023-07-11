Buffalo statue still missing

Friday morning, members of the Hispanic district discovered a Buffalo statue was stripped from the Niagara Street Corridor. Days later, many still struggle to comprehend why this happened.

“We immediately reached out to the city of Buffalo. We've sent a letter, both electronically and through postal mail, to the mayor, to the Area council members, and also to the Department of Public Works,” said Casmiro Rodriguez, President of the Hispanic Heritage Council of WNY.

The Hispanic Heritage Council also filed a police report to ensure an investigation is conducted on the missing Buffalo’s whereabouts.

“With the support and the help of the Buffalo Police Department and the city administration, we will be able to try to come up with some corrective action,” said Rodriguez.

Since the incident has gained traction, Rodriguez said he has received several calls from community members and business people alike ensuring they would help replace the Buffalo.

One businessman, a local of west Buffalo, told Rodriguez that he will facilitate a replacement buffalo. Rodriguez hopes an order and delivery will be arranged this week.