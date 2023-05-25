© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Local

Advocates preach togetherness in anticipation of asylum seekers

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Thomas O'Neil-White
Published May 25, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT
Immigration advocates rally at Niagara Square in support of asylum seekers making their way to Western New York from New York City
Holly Kirkpatrick
/
WBFO News
Immigration advocates rally at Niagara Square in support of asylum seekers making their way to Western New York from New York City

Immigration right’s advocates rallied in Niagara Square Thursday in support of Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz’s support of asylum seekers heading to Western New York from New York City.

On Saturday Poloncarz said he would not order a state of emergency through Title-42, a policy which gives health officials the authority to exclude people from certain countries during public health emergencies.

Advocates from Jericho Road Community Health Center wouldn’t confirm nor deny reports that asylum seekers would be housed at Buffalo State University or the University at Buffalo upon arrival.

New York Immigration Coalition Organizing & Strategy for Upstate Director Meghan Maloney de Zaldivar called the rhetoric coming from a few politicians from across the state as "rooted in hate and racism" and questions how people seeking asylum from the global south are any different than the Ukrainians who were welcomed into this region with open arms.

It is unknown how many asylum seekers are heading to this region or when they are arriving.

Thomas O'Neil-White
Born in Louisville, Kentucky, Thomas moved to Western New York at the age of 14. A graduate of Buffalo State College, he majored in Communications Studies and was part of the sports staff for WBNY. When not following his beloved University of Kentucky Wildcats and Boston Red Sox, Thomas enjoys coaching youth basketball, reading Tolkien novels and seeing live music.
