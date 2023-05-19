Gallery: May 14 Remembrance Weekend
On Sunday, the community gathered on Jefferson Avenue for a remembrance at the time of the shooting. Children played and jumped in bounce houses while food from local restaurants was served and families gathered to share memories of the 10 people we lost last year. Elected officials held a ceremony in the Tops parking lot, with Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown reading the names of those killed or injured.
After a moment of silence, a church bell was rung 13 times, then ended with a prayer from Rev. Rachelle Robinson.