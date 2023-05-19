© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Local

Gallery: May 14 Remembrance Weekend

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Emyle Watkins
Published May 19, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT
The front of Tops Supermarket on May 14 Remembrance Weekend. People are clustered in front of the building
1 of 10  — Tops Supermarket on May 14 Remembrance Weekend
Emyle Watkins
Asian American Culture Alliance at May 14 Remembrance event in Tops Supermarket parking lot. They hold signs that read "Together Stronger Asian American Culture Alliance" and "Asian American Culture Alliance Our Prayers are with you" and "Kala Seva and Shai Om Shanthi"
2 of 10  — Asian American Culture Alliance at May 14 Remembrance
Emyle Watkins
Rev. Rachelle Robinson saying a prayer at a podium during the May 14 Remembrance event at Tops Supermarket. They're wearing a black double-breasted jacket, and black sunglasses
3 of 10  — Rev. Rachelle Robinson
Rev. Rachelle Robinson saying a prayer at a podium during the May 14 Remembrance event at Tops Supermarket. They're wearing a black double-breasted jacket, and black sunglasses
4 of 10  — Rev. Rachelle Robinson (2)
Emyle Watkins
A member of the Buffalo Fire dept during moment of silence. They are wearing a white button-down shirt with the fire department shield on the left shoulder. They are standing behind a bell.
5 of 10  — BFD during moment of silence
Emyle Watkins
A member of the Buffalo Fire dept during moment of silence. They are wearing a white button-down shirt with the fire department shield on the left shoulder. They are standing behind a bell.
6 of 10  — BFD during May 14 Moment of Silence (20
Emyl Watkins
People stand during a Moment of Silence at the May 14 Remembrance event at Tops Supermarket
7 of 10  — Moment of Silence May 14 Remembrance
Emyle Watkins
Majority Leader Charles. Schumer speaking at a microphone at May 14 Remembrance event at Tops Supermarket
8 of 10  — Schumer May 14 Remembrance
Emyle Watkins
From left to right: Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, NY Gov Kathy Hochul, Zeneta Everhart, Zaire Goodman stand for a photo at May 14 Remembrance event at Tops Supermarket
9 of 10  — Brown Hochul Goodman May 14
Emyle Watkins
From left to right: NY Gov Kathy Hochul and Zeneta Everhart stand for a photo at May 14 Remembrance event at Tops Supermarket
10 of 10  — Everhart Hochul May 14 Remembrance
Emyle Watkins

On Sunday, the community gathered on Jefferson Avenue for a remembrance at the time of the shooting. Children played and jumped in bounce houses while food from local restaurants was served and families gathered to share memories of the 10 people we lost last year. Elected officials held a ceremony in the Tops parking lot, with Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown reading the names of those killed or injured.

After a moment of silence, a church bell was rung 13 times, then ended with a prayer from Rev. Rachelle Robinson.

Emyle Watkins
Emyle Watkins is an investigative journalist covering disability for WBFO.
See stories by Emyle Watkins