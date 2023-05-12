Buffalo Toronto Public Media hosts day of healing ahead of May 14 Remembrance

Erie 1 BOCES and Buffalo Public Schools partnered with Buffalo Toronto Public Media to have a day of healing and restoration at the media company’s studios in downtown Buffalo.

Tom Calderone, chief executive officer of Buffalo Toronto Public Media said the idea for a healing day came about from the need for children to have a safe space to express themselves after traumatic events like the Tops Supermarket shooting.

“We realized that they are hit with so many different images not just from 5/14 but in general from their peer groups, lots of school shootings, and we wanted to have them have the chance to come and express themselves in many different ways," he said.

Lynne Bader, executive producer at Buffalo Toronto Public Media said the idea of today is about the voice of the youth.

“As we look to this anniversary we’re all hurting right, and we all need healing but our youngest people need the most attention and the most care," she said.

Activities from the day included a read aloud of the book “I Am Every Good Thing” by Derrick Barnes read by Buffalo Bills player Dion Dawkins, a violin performance from students from Frederick Law Olmstead school #64, poetry, and a roundtable discussion.

Angelea Preston / WBFO News Buffalo Bills offensive tackle reads a book to children at Buffalo Toronto Public Media's Educational Day of Healing and Restoration.

Naila Ansari, assistant professor of Theatre and Africana Studies at Buffalo State University and host of the event said events like today bring a sense of togetherness especially after a traumatic event.

“When you go through something difficult there are ways to find the joy within coming together as a community and healing and bring everyone together,” she said.

Angelea Preston / WBFO News Children left messages of hope and love on a display that will be sent to Johnnie B. Wiley Stadium.

This Sunday marks one year since the racist shooting at Tops Supermarket on Jefferson Avenue where 10 Black people were killed. Three people were also injured in the shooting.