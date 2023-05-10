Fichtner on 5/14 anniversary: "I want to be part of what's happening in my beloved hometown"

Though he's based now in Los Angeles, Buffalo actor William Fichtner is a member of the 5/14 Remembrance Committee, charged with putting together the weekend events that will mark the one-year anniversary of the racist attack on the Jefferson Avenue Tops that killed 10 people and three wounded.

"I want to be home this weekend to be part of what's happening in my beloved hometown," Fichtner told WBFO during an interview that was part of a media junket to preview the release of the film "Hypnotic." While organizers asked to avoid personal questions during the session, Fichtner didn't flinch when answering.

"Did I know personally know the people involved? No. But I know the people of Buffalo and we are the City of Good Neighbors. That's why they call us that."

Scheduled for release this week, "Hypnotic" is directed by Robert Rodriguez and stars Ben Affleck. Fichtner's character "Dellrayne" appears to possess some of the dark, sinister qualities attributed to some of his more memorable performances.

Pointing out that, perhaps, half of his more than 50 films are comedies, Fichtner says he's been offered movie parts where "it's just a bad guy for a bad guy's sake. I turn it down."

"Hypnotic" doesn't fall into that category. "I remember when I read the script the first time. It was a real page-turner."

The plot, he says, keeps you guessing. "Is what's going on real? Probably. And maybe not."

The conversation also touched on another personal attachment: the Buffalo Bills.

"Boy, as a fan, I'm having a good time."

The playful tone subsided when asked about the season-ending loss in the playoffs to the Cincinnati Bengals.

"Let me a get a broom and sweep my heart off the floor!" Fichtner deadpanned.

"We're way too good to have that sort of game. We're way too good. And it happened, so what? We move on," Fichtner said while sounding a note familiar to all Bills fans.

"And I can't wait for this year."

