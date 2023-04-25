House Republicans release their Limit, Save, Grow Act to address the debt ceiling

House Republicans released their plan - the Limit, Save, Grow Act of 2023 to address the debt ceiling and decrease federal spending. Congressman Nick Langworthy who represents New York’s 23rd Congressional District expressed his support of the act at a press conference earlier today in his Williamsville office.

"The people in the 23rd Congressional District, they've had to tighten their belts," said Langworthy. "The crushing inflation that we've all faced... you've had to make the changes at home. It's time for the federal government to show some restraint and it's our job to get this done this week."

Langworthy says President Biden and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have made it clear they want to increase the debt ceiling but disagree on spending reforms that are included in the Act that Langworthy says are needed.

"It'll curb our high inflation all while protecting social security, and Medicare benefits for seniors and social safety nets for those truly in need," said Langworthy. "The three very basic tenants are to limit reckless spending, save taxpayers money, and grow our economy."

The House will vote on the bill this week and if passed it will head to the Senate where Congress is expected to act on the debt ceiling in the summer.