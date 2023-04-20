Mobile market expected to carry fresh foods to thousands in Buffalo

The reality of food insecurity in the city of Buffalo was magnified following the May 14 racist attack on the Jefferson Avenue Tops that killed 10 Black people and left three others wounded. The store remained closed for several weeks after the attack leaving many neighborhood residents without access to fresh food.

While some called the area a "food desert," others used the term "food apartheid." A desert, they would say, is a natural occurrence; the conditions on Buffalo's East Side were man-made. The reopening of the Tops only remedied a small part of a much larger problem.

Another small step may have been taken Wednesday with the unveiling of the Highmark Mobile Market.

Officials gathered for the ceremony at the corner of Glenwood Avenue and Dupont Street, about two blocks from the Jefferson Avenue Tops. It's also home to Buffalo Go Green, the non-profit urban farm that will provide the produce to the new mobile market that has the ambitious goal of reaching into the city's underserved neighborhoods.

Standing in front of the Mobile Market left to right, Nebeyou Abebe, Highmark Health's Senior Vice President of Social Determinants of Health, Allison DeHonney, CEO of Buffalo Go Green, and Michael Ball, Vice President for Community Affairs for Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York.

"This means more access," said Allison DeHonney, CEO of Buffalo Go Green.

The $370,000 cost of the mobile market and its associated education program was covered by a grant from the Blue Fund, the philanthropic effort of Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York.

"This really fits right into our overall plan for the social determinants of health," said Highmark President Dr. Michael Edbauer.

"Really trying to impact people where they live in the areas such as nutrition, healthy behaviors, housing, and even things like workforce development because ultimately those things are also key to having a healthy lifestyle and healthy outcomes."

According to a release from the health and wellness company, 12% of Buffalo residents are considered to be food insecure. Inadequate transportation only adds to the problem for many.

"This means that our team is able to reach more neighborhoods and reach more individuals," said DeHonney. "With not only nutritious, locally-grown fresh fruits and vegetables but education, handouts, flyers, information, and connection to how folks can continue to learn about being healthy and understand the correlation between diet and diet-related diseases."

Highmark officials expect the mobile market to support a fruit and vegetable prescription program and provide access to healthy food for "tens of thousands of Buffalo's underserved."