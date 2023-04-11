Police are investigating a death at a billionaire's home in Buffalo

A heavy Buffalo police presence closed part of Lincoln Parkway near Rumsey Road and Delaware Park late Monday afternoon.

Investigators say a death occurred in the home of billionaire Jeffrey Gundlach, but police stressed that Gundlach himself is not involved.

He is an Amherst native who has donated more than 50 million dollars to the Albright-Knox Art Gallery for the museum's 100 million dollar capital campaign and expansion project, which is nearly completed. The museum's name now includes a reference to Gundlach, as it is known as the Buffalo AKG Art Museum.

The Buffalo News cites property records indicating that he purchased the Buffalo home in 2017, and in 2018 he received approval to build a caretaker's residence and garage behind the house.

Police say the death may have been a suicide, but further details on the victim have not been released at this time.