© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local

Family of Tyler Lewis returns to Buffalo looking for answers into his death

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Thomas O'Neil-White
Published March 6, 2023 at 4:20 PM EST
Roquisha Lewis
Thomas O'Neil-White
/
WBFO News
Roquisha Lewis, mother of Tyler Lewis, breaks down while addressing the status of her son's death outside of the Erie County Courthouse

The family of Tyler Lewis is still seeking answers after the SUNY Buffalo State student was stabbed to death on the University at Buffalo’s North Campus in October.

Monday morning they stood outside the Erie County Courthouse to demand justice.

No arrests have been made in the case and family and friends are asking why there hasn’t been any movement on apprehending a suspect.

Fighting through tears Lewis’ Monday morning, mother Roquisha pleaded with the Erie County District Attorney’s office to find justice for her son.

“I came here today to beg you, to please…it's been almost five months, nearly five months and we still don't have any answers,” she said.

Karla Longmore
Thomas O'Neil-White
/
WBFO News
Tyler Lewis' girlfriend Karla Longmore calls on the Erie County DA's office to make an arrest in Lewis' death

Lewis’ girlfriend Karla Longmore said there has been little time to grieve Lewis through this process.

“As you can imagine, this has been a dreadful process,” she said. “But what's even worse is throughout what's considered the grieving stage, we've had no time to grieve. We've been fighting for justice and having to take matters into our own hands. We're demanding an arrest. We're demanding answers and we're demanding justice for Tyler Lewis.”

In a statement Erie County District Attorney John Flynn’s office says his office has spoken with Lewis’ family on numerous occasions and any claim their office hasn’t been transparent is false.

Currently there is a grand jury investigation into the Lewis’ death.

Tags
Local Tyler Lewis
Thomas O'Neil-White
Born in Louisville, Kentucky, Thomas moved to Western New York at the age of 14. A graduate of Buffalo State College, he majored in Communications Studies and was part of the sports staff for WBNY. When not following his beloved University of Kentucky Wildcats and Boston Red Sox, Thomas enjoys coaching youth basketball, reading Tolkien novels and seeing live music.
See stories by Thomas O'Neil-White