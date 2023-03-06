Family of Tyler Lewis returns to Buffalo looking for answers into his death

The family of Tyler Lewis is still seeking answers after the SUNY Buffalo State student was stabbed to death on the University at Buffalo’s North Campus in October.

Monday morning they stood outside the Erie County Courthouse to demand justice.

No arrests have been made in the case and family and friends are asking why there hasn’t been any movement on apprehending a suspect.

Fighting through tears Lewis’ Monday morning, mother Roquisha pleaded with the Erie County District Attorney’s office to find justice for her son.

“I came here today to beg you, to please…it's been almost five months, nearly five months and we still don't have any answers,” she said.

Thomas O'Neil-White / WBFO News Tyler Lewis' girlfriend Karla Longmore calls on the Erie County DA's office to make an arrest in Lewis' death

Lewis’ girlfriend Karla Longmore said there has been little time to grieve Lewis through this process.

“As you can imagine, this has been a dreadful process,” she said. “But what's even worse is throughout what's considered the grieving stage, we've had no time to grieve. We've been fighting for justice and having to take matters into our own hands. We're demanding an arrest. We're demanding answers and we're demanding justice for Tyler Lewis.”

In a statement Erie County District Attorney John Flynn’s office says his office has spoken with Lewis’ family on numerous occasions and any claim their office hasn’t been transparent is false.

Currently there is a grand jury investigation into the Lewis’ death.