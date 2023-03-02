Educator Rachel Kent speaks about her teaching style, food equity and access for students

Rachel Kent has spent the last 18 years of her life as an educator in the city of Buffalo. Kent began her career in education as a special education teacher and currently teaches at the International Preparatory school on Buffalo’s West Side. Kent founded Good Deed Grocery inside of the school which addresses food equity and access by providing students with free groceries. Kent spoke more about the initiative and her career as an educator with WBFO. The following is a transcript of that conversation.

Preston: What led you to a path in education?

Kent: I was one of those kids who always loved school. I was the one who during summer break was making worksheets for her dolls and making her little brother sit at desks. I always just really loved learning and I was really thankful to have a lot of really great teachers who made learning exciting and made the classroom a really comfortable place for me. As I journeyed through college it was some of those relationships and reflecting back on the teachers who meant a lot to me that I said that 'okay maybe I can go back and change the way the experience is for some students'.

Preston: What is your teaching style? How do you connect with your students?

Kent: I like to say I take a human first approach. Especially after the pandemic now with so many changes and students they were whole independent adults essentially for two years at home. They got to make their own decisions and go to the bathroom when they wanted and have those snacks. So I really try to connect with students on a human level. I call up my students friends, I tell them I love them, and I try to address any issues, any day by just checking in with every student. So I really just want the kids in my classroom to feel like they’re welcomed no matter how they’re feeling that day, no matter where they are in their life we’re going to do something positive to move forward.

Preston: Do you ever get feedback from parents, guardians, colleagues or even students themselves?

Kent: I do. I feel like in my school where I work, International Preparatory, it’s an incredibly supportive community where all of the adults in the building go above and beyond in their own ways. For some of the people I work with to make a comment to me about me going above and beyond, I’m overwhelmed at that point because I know so many people are coaching, youth mentors, and they’re doing their own free libraries on the side and I definitely have received very kind words from parents and students. I feel as though being open and working with students on an essential project like building the Good Deed Grocery which addresses the food equity issues and food access issues we really built a trust because those same students who were building that store sometimes shop at that store and knew how essential the work is that we’re doing.

Preston: You mentioned Good Deed Grocery talk about how did that start?

Kent: I had heard of a school that had a free grocery store for the students where they could come and get whatever they needed for free and take it home. It seemed like one of the best ideas I’ve ever heard of because if a kid is in need they’re always in school; hopefully, so what better place to get them those things they need. It was really a student driven initiative. We started with a hygiene product drive that was mostly contributed to, by staff members. We came up with the idea officially in December of last year and we were a fully opened and functioning grocery store by March. But about 200 students took roles in creating the grocery store and making it work and fulfilling orders that we had a confidential order system online that students loved working there and loved it so much that we ended up putting together a package about what we had did and the students won a national leadership award. They won second place in the 'Lead4Change' challenge and also received accommodations from the Mayor’s office here in Buffalo because we ended up distributing over eight tons of food between March and the end of the school year.

Preston: You mentioned when you were in school that you were labeled as a nerd because you liked to learn. Now, as an adult and a fantastic woman what would you say to that young girl?

Kent: You’re going to make me tear up here. That’s a good question. I would have to say you don’t have to change who you are for anyone. Period. End of story.

Those who are interested in donating to Good Deed Grocery can visit www.gooddeedsgrocery.com