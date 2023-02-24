"Everyone who doesn't have a car is stuck:" Does Buffalo need to expand snow removal services?

Icy conditions from Winter Storm Olive are proving to be difficult for motorists and maybe more so for non-motorists. Navigating un-shoveled sidewalks and bus stops is a reoccurring issue for City of Buffalo residents.

Why then are municipal snow removal services limited to the plowing and salting of streets?

GoBike Buffalo Communications Director Kevin Heffernan said the city would do well to follow in the footsteps of other snow-bound cities in the state and expand its snow removal capacity.

“When we see that Rochester and Syracuse have these programs in place for municipal snow removal, they’re expanding those programs, he said. “Rochester is now linked with their transit services. Syracuse is now linking with their public school system. And Buffalo will still not even discuss it. Even though it’s residents want it. It’s every time we have a major storm, be it ice, be it snow, everyone who doesn’t have a car is stuck.”

Heffernan said North District Councilman Joseph Golombek has previously backed a pilot program but the city has not indicated they are willing to expand those services.

Heading into the weekend streets and sidewalks was still be difficult to navigate so Heffernan has some tips

“You’re following the same things we have to tell our children how to walk through the snow,” he said. “Walk like a penguin and things like that. On ice like this you have to leave much sooner to trudge through the snow. You have to take alternative routes, you have to walk in the streets because there are mountains at every corner.”

For now Buffalo, shovel your sidewalks.