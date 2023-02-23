Power outages abound as icy drizzle hits WNY

Icy conditions are reported across greater Buffalo, with a range of light snow, freezing rain and drizzle, and in some cases just plain rain making for a hazardous commute in some spots.

Ice has taken down wires overnight in several locations. NYSEG reported over 25,000 outages on Thursday morning as of 6 am. National Grid added another 1,800 to the tally.

Cheektowaga was hardest hit , with the most NYSEG outages reported by the utility in greater Buffalo. No exact restoration times had been posted, by 7 am.

The lack of electricity has compounded difficult driving, with roads in good condition, but many traffic signals out, according to a tweet from Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Bob Hamilton says for the most part the worst is behind us.

"We're going to get more freezing drizzle, (but) the worst by far has passed through, but it's going to remain icy for most areas throughout the day. That's not going to change," Hamilton said Thursday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains for Northern Erie County, Niagara and Orleans counties, and much of the state.

National Weather Service / A winter weather advisory for much of WNY, February 23, 2023

The last wave of low pressure will move beyond WNY late Thursday and the widespread mixed snow and sleet will become just snow showers by Friday when temperatures will drop. A weak warm front will support some nuisance snow showers on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

