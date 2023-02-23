© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local

Power outages abound as icy drizzle hits WNY

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Dave Debo
Published February 23, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST
SNOW-PLOW-2019.jpg
WBFO News file photo
/

Icy conditions are reported across greater Buffalo, with a range of light snow, freezing rain and drizzle, and in some cases just plain rain making for a hazardous commute in some spots.

Ice has taken down wires overnight in several locations. NYSEG reported over 25,000 outages on Thursday morning as of 6 am. National Grid added another 1,800 to the tally.

Cheektowaga was hardest hit , with the most NYSEG outages reported by the utility in greater Buffalo. No exact restoration times had been posted, by 7 am.

The lack of electricity has compounded difficult driving, with roads in good condition, but many traffic signals out, according to a tweet from Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Bob Hamilton says for the most part the worst is behind us.

"We're going to get more freezing drizzle, (but) the worst by far has passed through, but it's going to remain icy for most areas throughout the day. That's not going to change," Hamilton said Thursday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains for Northern Erie County, Niagara and Orleans counties, and much of the state.

snow.jpg
National Weather Service
/
A winter weather advisory for much of WNY, February 23, 2023

The last wave of low pressure will move beyond WNY late Thursday and the widespread mixed snow and sleet will become just snow showers by Friday when temperatures will drop. A weak warm front will support some nuisance snow showers on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Tags
Local Winter Storm Olive
Dave Debo
Dave Debo's journalism career runs the gamut from public radio to commercial radio, from digital projects to newspapers. With over 30 years of experience, he's produced national television news programs and has worked as both a daily and weekly print journalist and web editor.
See stories by Dave Debo