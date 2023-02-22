© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local

City of Buffalo has "plenty of salt" to handle upcoming winter storm

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Thomas O'Neil-White
Published February 22, 2023 at 8:10 AM EST
IMG-8390.jpg
Thomas O'Neil-White
/
WBFO News
Trucks outside of the Broadway garage Wednesday morning

Winter Storm Olive promises to bring a mix of snow, sleet and ice to the metro area beginning Wednesday.

The City of Buffalo and National Grid are prepping for what could be hazardous weather conditions due to the ice.

City of Buffalo Department of Public Works Commissioner Nate Marton said a tenth of an inch of ice is expected.

Marton and Kujawa
Thomas O'Neil-White
/
WBFO News
DPW Commissioner Nate Marton (center) and National Grid Regional Director Ken Kujawa (left)

“From the city's perspective, we're preparing for that full range, snow, sleet and ice,” he said. “And the amount of ice is really going to be the concern, one of the main concerns of this storm.”

Crews are out early pre-salting streets.

“We've got plenty of salt,” he said. “I think we've got about 3,000 tons behind us. I think you know, 3,500 tons at another facility so we have plenty of salt to handle this.”

National Grid Regional Director Ken Kujawa said the ice could cause power outages across the region but additional crews are on hand to help respond.

“The presence of ice that we're going to see later on today obviously has the potential to cause trees to come down, which can bring down our facilities and caused power outages for our customers. National Grid is preparing for this event.”

Inside the Broadway garage
Thomas O'Neil-White
/
WBFO News
Salt and heavy machinery inside the Broadway garage

He cautions customers to be careful near downed power lines.

“Please treat all downed wires as if they are live.”

Additionally, Marton said the City of Buffalo will evaluate warming shelters and Code Blue advisories as the temperature drops.

Tags
Local WBFO NewsWinter Storm Olive
Thomas O'Neil-White
Born in Louisville, Kentucky, Thomas moved to Western New York at the age of 14. A graduate of Buffalo State College, he majored in Communications Studies and was part of the sports staff for WBNY. When not following his beloved University of Kentucky Wildcats and Boston Red Sox, Thomas enjoys coaching youth basketball, reading Tolkien novels and seeing live music.
See stories by Thomas O'Neil-White
Related Content
Load More