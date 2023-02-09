'Go for what you want, fearlessly.': Stephanie Peete on being a first time business owner, and more

Buffalo native Stephanie Peete was recently promoted director of Workforce Development at Say Yes Buffalo. The first to hold the newly created position, she also opened up an online bookstore with her mother called Second Chapter. Second Chapter focuses on books geared towards black culture and the black experience. Peete says black ownership is crucial to creating generational wealth. Peete spoke with WBFO about growing up in Buffalo and being a first time business owner. The following is a transcript of that conversation.

Preston: What advice would you give to black women who want to pursue their own business but they’re scared, they don’t know what to do, how to go about it?

Peete: Start scared. We actually pushed back the launch of our business because I was so anxious about everything looking perfect. If you’re scared, start it anyway. I’m a big believe in ‘close mouths don’t get fed’. People want to help you. I am so shocked at by how many people have said ‘I am going to connect you to this, I’m going to help you with that’, you know what I mean. Just tell people what you’re trying to do and you will find that support.

Preston: How important is it for Black ownership for women, you own a business? Talk about the importance of that.

Peete: It’s really important when you talk about the wealth gap. Black families have less wealth than everyone in this country so for us this is a passion project. My mom is a retired teacher. She used to make me read a book every single week and write a book report because she thought I was lying about reading a book. Reading has always been a very passionate subject in our family but we wanted to own a business and that’s why it’s also important for us to also own the building. Because we want to create generational wealth, this is something we want to pass on to my nephews.

Stephanie Peete / Stephanie Peete

Preston: Were there any women that you looked up to growing up that you were just like ‘oh my gosh, like dang girl you are it!’?

Peete: Honestly a lot of it was my mom and the women in my family. I hate Black women being defined by their strength but that’s what I grew up looking at. That was something that I always aspired to be like. I would say honestly growing up I really didn’t have a ton of role models on tv or in media or things like that it was always the women from my community.

Preston: What advice would you give to a girl that’s on the Eastside of Buffalo right now or just an urban area that doesn’t have a lot and they feel like ‘damn I’m not going to make it out’ or ‘how am I going to be somebody when I don’t have the influences around me?'

Peete: Right. I would tell a young girl to get connected with a program or an organization. There are so many. There’s Women Against Violence, Say Yes, anywhere you think of positive people being at please contact them, go there and ask how you can get connected with a mentor or some type of support system because a lot of times it only takes one person to create that spark in you and if you don’t have that in your natural surroundings you’re going to have to go find it.

Preston: What would you say to yourself growing up as a teenager on the Eastside, what advice would you give yourself?

Peete: Prioritize yourself. Have standards. I definitely didn’t have them. I was more of a wallflower and letting things happen and not making waves but live out loud. I would tell myself ‘you’re dope and you don’t have to wait on anybody for anything. Go for what you want, fearlessly.