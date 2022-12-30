Looting closes down ALDI grocery store on Broadway

The owner of an ALDI grocery store at 998 Broadway on Buffalo’s East Side that was looted during Winter Storm Elliott hasn’t disclosed with employees on whether the store will remain closed according to a source with knowledge of the situation who wasn’t authorized to speak to WBFO. Chatter began on social media that the store would be closed permanently leaving the area with one less grocery store, but the source said the employees haven’t heard from the CEO if the store will be shut down for good.

Angelea Preston / WBFO News A sign outside the ALDI grocery store on Broadway in the city of Buffalo. The store is currently closed due to looting during Winter Storm Elliott.

ALDI is a German-owned discount supermarket retailer. ALDI did give away turkeys and hams in the community Thursday morning because the items were going to spoil. A sign posted outside the store referred customers to the retailer’s three other locations in Buffalo, Cheektowaga, and West Seneca. The Save-A-Lot, another discount grocery store across the street in the Broadway Market was looted as well but is open and is the only other grocery store in the Broadway-Fillmore area. WBFO News has reached out to ALDI and is waiting for a response.