© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Buffalo Toronto Public Media building is closed to the public while we clean up from a burst sprinkler system that caused significant damage throughout our facility. Our radio and TV station operations are not impacted, although you may hear some familiar voices at different times on Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

Local

Looting closes down ALDI grocery store on Broadway

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Angelea Preston
Published December 30, 2022 at 11:52 AM EST
IMG-5598.jpg
Angelea Preston
/
WBFO News
Employees outside the ALDI grocery store at 998 Broadway in Buffalo

The owner of an ALDI grocery store at 998 Broadway on Buffalo’s East Side that was looted during Winter Storm Elliott hasn’t disclosed with employees on whether the store will remain closed according to a source with knowledge of the situation who wasn’t authorized to speak to WBFO. Chatter began on social media that the store would be closed permanently leaving the area with one less grocery store, but the source said the employees haven’t heard from the CEO if the store will be shut down for good.

IMG-5600.jpg
Angelea Preston
/
WBFO News
A sign outside the ALDI grocery store on Broadway in the city of Buffalo. The store is currently closed due to looting during Winter Storm Elliott.

ALDI is a German-owned discount supermarket retailer. ALDI did give away turkeys and hams in the community Thursday morning because the items were going to spoil. A sign posted outside the store referred customers to the retailer’s three other locations in Buffalo, Cheektowaga, and West Seneca. The Save-A-Lot, another discount grocery store across the street in the Broadway Market was looted as well but is open and is the only other grocery store in the Broadway-Fillmore area. WBFO News has reached out to ALDI and is waiting for a response.

Tags
Local Winter Storm ElliotWBFO NewsLocal
Angelea Preston
See stories by Angelea Preston