City of Buffalo posts new full-time ADA Coordinator job

Last week, we reported on the City of Buffalo’s moves towards creating a full-time ADA Coordinator, including Common Council approval of the $63,000-a-year position. On Tuesday, the city posted the job, referred to internally as the “Diversity and Inclusion Coordinator." The role is also referred to as an ADA Advocate or ADA Coordinator throughout the job description.

The city is accepting applications through January 6, 2023. The primary duties of the job include fulfilling the legal requirements of the city under the Americans with Disabilities Act. This includes handling accommodations and complaints. The coordinator will also do regular reviews of city programs and policies.

WBFO previously reported the city has not had a designated ADA coordinator for almost a year. Under the law, the city only needs to designate an existing employee to come into compliance. Some municipalities, including Erie County, do have full-time ADA coordinators.

WBFO also previously reported the city's public notices and complaint procedure, which are required under the ADA and typically handled by an ADA coordinator, were out of date. The city has since committed to updating them and has taken their public notice down from the website.

Additionally, the full-time ADA Coordinator will be part of the Mayor’s Office and will report to the Chief Diversity Officer. The job description says the coordinator will also handle accessibility for not only the disability community but for the “newcomer population” as well. They will also help plan diversity and inclusion events and programs.

For the full job description, click here.