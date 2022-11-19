© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Local

Saturday brings more snow, leaving some areas buried under 6 feet, new travel bans announced

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Emyle Watkins
Published November 19, 2022 at 12:33 PM EST
Winter Storm Photos Nov 18
Photos submitted by people in the southtowns, from left to right: "Officially over my head in OP" from Kelly McLaughlin LoTempio, "(Route) 240 this morning!!! I cleaned it off before bed last night ❄️" from Amy Smith, and a photo of a dog in the snow from Wendy Lynn Powell.

On Friday, the National Weather Service expected snow totals of around two feet. Now, on Saturday, snow totals have already reached 77 inches in Orchard Park (6.4 feet) and 73.7 inches (6.14 feet) in Hamburg.

While NWS is reporting only 3.3 inches in Tonawanda, as of Erie County's 6 a.m. update, the expectation is that the snow is now moving northward, and areas that were not hit as badly Thursday and Friday can expect more snow Saturday.

  • Lake Effect Snow Warnings are still in place through Sunday for several counties including Erie and Niagara
  • Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for Wyoming, Allegany, Orleans, and McKean (PA) counties through Sunday.
  • A State of Emergency in Erie County continues indefinitely
  • A Travel Ban is in effect for most of Erie County— but has been downgraded to just an advisory in several locations.
6AM NOV 19 TRAVEL BAN MAP
Erie County
/
A travel ban is in effect as of 6:30 AM Nov 19, 2022 for the City of Buffalo, Hamburg, Evans, Eden, Boston, Orchard Park, Aurora, Wales, Marilla, Elma, West Seneca, Cheektowaga, Lancaster, and Alden. All other parts of Erie County are under a travel advisory.

Erie County continues to provide updates every few hours on their YouTube channel. The City of Buffalo is planning a press conference for 1 p.m. Saturday that will be live-streamed on the mayor's Facebook page.

You can find more information for your county by clicking here:

As of Saturday morning, the NFTA says buses are not running in Erie and Niagara counties, except for Paratransit but the NFTA is asking riders to reschedule if possible.
Erie County Community South Campus is being used as a snow dump by the county, and North Campus is being utilized for staging rescue crews.

Governor Kathy Hochul has deployed the National Guard to assist in Erie County's efforts.

In advance of the storm, Gov. Hochul on Thursday urged residents in Western New York to stay home

“We’re expecting upwards of two to four feet. It’s not just the volume, two to four feet the first night, we could possibly see anywhere from four to six feet between now and Sunday. It is the rate of snow that is most concerning,” Hochul said.

Emyle Watkins
Emyle Watkins is an investigative journalist covering disability for WBFO.
