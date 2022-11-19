Regional services shut down, Code Blue shelters start operations in response to Winter Storm That IPA
Parts of Western New York could see up to four feet of snow this weekend, lake effect snow warnings remain in place in much of the region and a state of emergency is ongoing.
Services throughout the region are closing or operating remotely Friday due to hazardous weather conditions. Here are some of them:
AAA of Western New York: The service organization sent extra crews to Western New York ahead of the storm, according to a news release, but local police are turning away AAA crews for safety reasons “in many cases.” AAA is aware of “dozens” of stranded motorists — mostly on Routes 400 and 219, South Buffalo and in the Southtowns — and is asking motorists to stay home or, if stuck, to call 911 immediately. At-home service is temporarily suspended, and AAA offices in Orchard Park, Kenmore/Tonawanda and Amherst will be closed Saturday.
Code Blue Shelters: Cold Blue shelters are opening in Buffalo and southern Erie County Friday night and Saturday for those who need to take shelter from snow and below-freezing temperatures, according to a press release. The shelter at 412 Niagara St. will be open 6 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday, the location at 586 Genesee St. (an accessible location) will be open 24/7, and the Rural Outreach Center (ROC) will be open 7 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday. Code Blue Clients can call (716) 222-4020 for more information about or a ride to the ROC. Code Blue clients can obtain bus tickets to Code Blue shelters at the NFTA METRO Transportation Center from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
NFTA: NFTA buses will only be running in areas outside of Erie County's travel ban, which is currently in effect in central Erie County, including southern Buffalo. Full bus service is available in Niagara County, according to the NFTA’s website. The metro rail is continuing to run. Paratransit service is still being offered, but the NFTA is asking riders to reschedule if possible.
- FeedMore WNY: FeedMore WNY, an umbrella organization encompassing the Food Bank and Meals on Wheels, closed all its facilities throughout the region Friday. Meals on Wheels and the organization’s Farm Market food trucks will not be running Friday. The Farm Market trucks are not scheduled to run again until Tuesday morning, according to FeedMore WNY’s website.
Refugee services: Journey’s End Refugee Services, an organization that helps resettle refugees in Buffalo, is closed Friday, according to their Facebook page. The International Institute, which provides a number of services to refugees, is operating online Friday, according to their website.
- Wegmans: The Wegmans on McKinley Parkway near Blasdell closed at 3 p.m. Friday due to “large amounts of snow accumulation,” according to a press release. The store will reopen 4 p.m. Saturday after maintenance teams have removed the snow.