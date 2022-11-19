National Weather Service Buffalo latest weather update

Allegany county

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM EST SUNDAY ...

* WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches in the most persistent lake snows.

* WHERE...Allegany county.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM EST Sunday .

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

INSTRUCTIONS: Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities.

Submit snow reports through our website or social media.

Wyoming county

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST SUNDAY ...

* WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will produce areas of blowing snow.

* WHERE...Wyoming county.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Sunday .

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

INSTRUCTIONS: Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities.

Submit snow reports through our website or social media.

Chautauqua & Cattaraugus counties

LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM EST SUNDAY ...

* WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 17 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will produce areas of blowing snow.

* WHERE...Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM EST Sunday .

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

INSTRUCTIONS: Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be

prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities.

Submit snow reports through our website or social media.

Niagara county

LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches in the most persistent lake snows. The heaviest snow will fall before midnight tonight . Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will produce areas of blowing snow.

* WHERE...Niagara county.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Sunday .

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches.

INSTRUCTIONS: Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities.

Submit snow reports through our website or social media.

Issued By: NWS Buffalo (Western New York)