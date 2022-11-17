Elected officials to public: stay home

Governor Kathy Hochul urged residents in Western New York to stay home when the impending snowstorm hits later this evening.

“We’re expecting upwards of two to four feet. It’s not just the volume, two to four feet the first night, we could possibly see anywhere from four to six feet between now and Sunday. It is the rate of snow that is most concerning,” said Hochul.

Initial snow projections stated snow would fall at a rate of up to two inches per hour, but the National Weather Service now says the rate is now expected to be two to four inches per hour which the governor called “extraordinary.”

“That level of snow coming down with that intensity is what creates the dangerousness and the lack of ability to see on the roads,” said Hochul.

Governor Hochul said the state and local officials have already taken steps in preparation for the snowstorm including activating the National Guard, pre-salting the streets and the closure of schools.

City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said Buffalo Public Schools will be closed Friday garbage and recycling collection for Friday has been postponed in preparation for the storm.

“I want to ask people in the city of Buffalo and throughout our region to stay off the roads between Thursday at seven and Friday at seven. If you have to get items if you have to stock up if you have to do things. The time to do that is right now before the snow starts to fly,” said Brown.

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said a travel ban is not in effect as of yet and the department will evaluate the need for one as the storm progresses.

“If you must go out, you have to leave plenty of time and go very, very slowly. Visibility will likely be next to zero. The National Weather Service has deemed the event an extreme winter storm on its severity index for Jefferson County, Genesee County and Erie County,” said Bray.

A travel advisory is in effect for Erie County starting at 7 p.m. tonight.