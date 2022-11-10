Suspects in custody after 1 person injured in Thursday morning West Side shootings

Two suspects are in custody after a shooting occurred inside Hispanos Unidos de Buffalo's Virginia Street methadone clinic Thursday morning.

Police say that while no one was injured inside the clinic, the suspect had allegedly come from another shooting where a woman was injured. Police believe the shootings to be "attempted robberies tied to drug activity" and did not appear to be planned.

Angelea Preston / WBFO Police sit across the street from Hispanos Unidos de Buffalo's Virginia Street Clinic after shots were fired inside the clinic Thursday morning.

Police first responded to a shots-fired call in the 100 block of Pennsylvania Street, where a woman had been shot in her leg inside a residence. This happened just before 8:45 a.m.

Police say that one of the suspects from that shooting then went into the methadone clinic where he fired one shot at a wall in the lobby.

Two security guards intervened, and during the scuffle, the suspect's gun was discharged multiple times, but no one was injured.

The suspect was arrested and the gun has been recovered. The second suspect, who had been involved in the Pennsylvania Street shooting, was arrested on College Street.

The woman injured in the Pennsylvania Street shooting was taken to Erie County Medical Center. Police say her injuries are non-life threatening.

This story is developing. Buffalo Police are expected to talk to the press this afternoon.