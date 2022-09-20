© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Local

Fire at West Side Bazaar causes $100K in damage to building

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Dave Debo
Published September 20, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT
West Side Bazaar fire
Garrett Adams
/
Buffalo Toronto Public Media
An early morning fire left the West Side Bazaar on Grant Street damaged Sept. 20, 2022.

Windows are broken and police tape separates onlookers from the West Side Bazaar Tuesday after an early morning fire.

The Grant Street site near West Ferry Street is a business incubator for new Americans and refugees, featuring restaurants and shops, as well as ways for them to earn a living and share their culture in Buffalo.

At the scene, a door is off the hinges and there is extensive damage visible along the ceiling. Buffalo Fire Department officials say there is $100,000 worth of damage to the building, and twice that to the items inside.

The bazaar is operated by WEDI, a nonprofit economic development group. Officials there could not be reached for comment.

The popular site has plans to expand to a new facility on Niagara Street, but that won’t be ready until 2023.

Dave Debo
Dave Debo's journalism career runs the gamut from public radio to commercial radio, from digital projects to newspapers. With over 30 years of experience, he's produced national television news programs and has worked as both a daily and weekly print journalist and web editor.
See stories by Dave Debo