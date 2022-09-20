Fire at West Side Bazaar causes $100K in damage to building

Windows are broken and police tape separates onlookers from the West Side Bazaar Tuesday after an early morning fire.

The Grant Street site near West Ferry Street is a business incubator for new Americans and refugees, featuring restaurants and shops, as well as ways for them to earn a living and share their culture in Buffalo.

At the scene, a door is off the hinges and there is extensive damage visible along the ceiling. Buffalo Fire Department officials say there is $100,000 worth of damage to the building, and twice that to the items inside.

The bazaar is operated by WEDI, a nonprofit economic development group. Officials there could not be reached for comment.

The popular site has plans to expand to a new facility on Niagara Street, but that won’t be ready until 2023.