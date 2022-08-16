© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
LISTEN ON DEMAND: THIS AMERICAN LIFE tribute to the 10 killed in the Tops Market shootings.
Local

Money, mental health help on the mind of Tops shooting survivor

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Thomas O'Neil-White
Published August 16, 2022 at 10:09 PM EDT
IMG-5433.jpg
Brooklyn Hough
/
Survivor Brooklyn Hough

Brooklyn Hough’s life changed forever on May 14 when a gunman entered the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue and began firing. Hough, who was working at Tops at the time, was able to lock herself in a bathroom to avoid being shot.

But the trauma of that day is still present three months later.

“I feel numb," she said, "like I just don't feel anything, but it's just been on and off emotions for me."

Hough is one of many who are eligible to receive money through the 5/14 Survivors Fund, which totals nearly $5 million and opened its application process Tuesday.

But going through that process will take time, and right now time is not on Hough’s side.

With no income and two children to raise, her situation is bordering on dire. A GoFundMe has been set up by Activist Myles Carter to help those in need.

Hough’s situation has given her a new perspective on life.

“I’m going to start counseling I believe that this is going to help me heal because this situation that happens changed my life completely and I'm not the same person that I was when I came into work that day.”

Hough continues to work with Tops on a compensation plan as she continues to adjust to her new normal.

Tags

Local WBFO NewsBuffalo Supermarket Shooting
Thomas O'Neil-White
Born in Louisville, Kentucky, Thomas moved to Western New York at the age of 14. A graduate of Buffalo State College, he majored in Communications Studies and was part of the sports staff for WBNY. When not following his beloved University of Kentucky Wildcats and Boston Red Sox, Thomas enjoys coaching youth basketball, reading Tolkien novels and seeing live music.
See stories by Thomas O'Neil-White
Related Content
Load More