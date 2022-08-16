Money, mental health help on the mind of Tops shooting survivor

Brooklyn Hough’s life changed forever on May 14 when a gunman entered the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue and began firing. Hough, who was working at Tops at the time, was able to lock herself in a bathroom to avoid being shot.

But the trauma of that day is still present three months later.

“I feel numb," she said, "like I just don't feel anything, but it's just been on and off emotions for me."

Hough is one of many who are eligible to receive money through the 5/14 Survivors Fund, which totals nearly $5 million and opened its application process Tuesday.

But going through that process will take time, and right now time is not on Hough’s side.

With no income and two children to raise, her situation is bordering on dire. A GoFundMe has been set up by Activist Myles Carter to help those in need.

Hough’s situation has given her a new perspective on life.

“I’m going to start counseling I believe that this is going to help me heal because this situation that happens changed my life completely and I'm not the same person that I was when I came into work that day.”

Hough continues to work with Tops on a compensation plan as she continues to adjust to her new normal.

