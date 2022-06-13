© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local

Niagara Falls woman charged, as SPCA finds nearly 60 rabbits living in squalor

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Mark Wozniak,
Associated Press
Published June 13, 2022 at 7:42 AM EDT
An SPCA workers holds a white rabbit whose feet are covered with feces.
Niagara SPCA
/
The Niagara SPCA posted a number of photographs on its Facebook page "to raise awareness" of animal cruelty.

A woman evicted from a house on Independence Avenue in Niagara Falls left her landlord a parting gift: nearly 60 malnourished rabbits hopping from room to room.

April Monachelli, 35, now faces six misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty charges.

Authorities say they chased down 57 rabbits from the home on Thursday, adding that the bunnies were found in every room of the house, including the basement. Some were emaciated and in filthy condition.

The Niagara SPCA says foster homes will be found for the animals. It posted a number of photographs from the home on its Facebook account, with a warning that "some of the photos attached may be disturbing to some viewers."

"We post to raise awareness; to show the faces of animal cruelty; to show that often times people who hoard animals claim to love their animals and provide the best care for them. They are able to convince others that they care a great deal and make excuses for the animals' living conditions. That's exactly what happened here," the SPCA said.

Tags

Local WBFO NewsNiagara Falls NY
Mark Wozniak
See stories by Mark Wozniak
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press