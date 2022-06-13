Fire causes $750,000 in damage at Hindu Cultural Society

The Hindu Cultural Society of Western New York in Amherst was heavily damaged by a fire Thursday night.

Amherst Police and the Getzville Fire Department were alerted by a smoke detector just before 11 p.m. for the building, located at 1595 North French Rd.

Firefighters discovered flames on the second floor, and needed help from the East Amherst, Ellicott Creek, Snyder, Swormsville and Clarence Center fire departments.

The fire — mainly in a worship area — was put out, but smoke and water damage were also extensive, estimated at $500,000 to the building and $250,000 to the contents.

An Amherst fire inspector announced Friday afternoon that a cause remains under investigation, but it is not being considered an arson at this time.