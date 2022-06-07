United Way begins search for new leadership

The United Way of Buffalo and Erie County will soon have new leadership.

President and CEO Michael Weiner has announced his retirement, after 13 years of service to United Way and a 48-year career in health and human services across Western New York.

In a release, United Way credit Weiner with overseeing the diversification of revenue streams, the securing of state, federal and foundation grants, and the growing of the organization's endowment from $900,000 to $18 million.

The United Way Board of Directors is conducting a limited local search for Weiner's replacement. Information is available on the United Way's website.