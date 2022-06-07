© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local

United Way begins search for new leadership

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Mark Wozniak
Published June 7, 2022 at 7:31 AM EDT
A headshot of Michael Weiner, wearing a dark brown suit, white shirt and blue tie.
United Way of Buffalo & Erie County
/

The United Way of Buffalo and Erie County will soon have new leadership.

President and CEO Michael Weiner has announced his retirement, after 13 years of service to United Way and a 48-year career in health and human services across Western New York.

In a release, United Way credit Weiner with overseeing the diversification of revenue streams, the securing of state, federal and foundation grants, and the growing of the organization's endowment from $900,000 to $18 million.

The United Way Board of Directors is conducting a limited local search for Weiner's replacement. Information is available on the United Way's website.

Tags

Local WBFO Newsunited way
Mark Wozniak
See stories by Mark Wozniak